India's Forex Kitty Drops by $5.65 Billion to $666.93 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable decline of $5.654 billion, reaching $666.933 billion, as the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the forex market and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for conservation amidst global pressures.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves decreased by $5.65 billion, reaching $666.93 billion for the week ended June 26.

The decline follows a period where reserves had hit an all-time high of $728.494 billion before the West Asia conflict.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the forex market through dollar sales, contributing to the reduction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to conserve forex by limiting foreign travel, fuel use, and gold purchases.

Both foreign currency assets and the value of gold reserves saw declines during the reporting week.

India's forex reserves dropped $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion during the week ended June 26, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty jumped $963 million to $672.59 billion.

Impact of Global Events on Reserves

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals, starting May 11, to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

Components of the Decline

For the week ended June 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $150 million to $541.07 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves declined $5.39 billion to $102.54 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $89 million at $18.56 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $21 million to $4.77 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.