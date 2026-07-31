India's Forex Reserves Jump by $6.12 Billion to $682.35 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a significant surge, climbing by $6.12 billion to reach $682.35 billion for the week ending July 24, reflecting a robust financial position amidst global economic shifts.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves rose by $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion in the week ending July 24.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, increased by $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw a rise of $1.31 billion, reaching $103.06 billion.

The reserves had previously hit an all-time high of $728.49 billion in February before the Middle East conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to conserve forex by reducing foreign travel, fuel use, and gold purchases.

India's forex reserves jumped $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion during the week ended July 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

Components of the Reserves

For the week ended July 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank and the government had launched a series of measures to attract more forex flows into the country last month, including the FCNR(B) measure.

The country has so far received $32 billion under the schemes, as per reports.

Value of gold reserves increased $1.31 billion to $103.06 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $53 million at $18.62 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $11 million to $4.75 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.