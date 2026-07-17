India's Forex Kitty Jumps $964 Million to $675.15 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a notable increase of $964 million, reaching $675.16 billion in the week ending July 10, driven by rises in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves rose by $964 million, reaching $675.16 billion in the week ended July 10.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, increased by $930 million to $546.51 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw an increase of $24 million, reaching $105.22 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also recorded marginal increases.

The current reserves are still below the all-time high of $728.49 billion recorded in February this year, prior to the West Asia conflict.

India's forex reserves jumped $964 million to $675.16 billion in the week ended July 10, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had jumped by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion.

Reserve Fluctuations and Global Events

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended July 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $930 million to $546.51 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Components of Forex Reserves

Value of gold reserves increased by $24 million to $105.22 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $3 million at $18.63 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $7 million to $4.79 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.