India's Forex Reserves Jump by $7.26 Billion to $674.19 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a substantial increase of $7.26 billion, reaching $674.193 billion by July 3, driven by a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's forex reserves increased by $7.26 billion, reaching $674.193 billion by July 3.

This rise follows a previous week's decline of $5.65 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component, grew by $4.51 billion to $545.58 billion.

The value of gold reserves also saw a significant jump of $2.67 billion to $105.2 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously urged citizens to conserve forex due to global pressures.

India's forex reserves jumped $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion during the week ended July 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had dropped by $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion.

Context of Forex Fluctuations

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

Components of the Reserves

For the week ended July 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.51 billion to $545.58 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves jumped $2.67 billion to $105.2 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $65 million at $18.62 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $15 million to $4.79 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.