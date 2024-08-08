News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's forex reserves at record high of $675 bn: Das

India's forex reserves at record high of $675 bn: Das

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's forex reserves touched a record high of  $675 billion on August 2, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Forex

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The previous all-time high for the kitty was $670.857 billion on July 19 this year, and the last reported reserve was $667.386 billion as on July 26.

 

Das said overall, the country's external  sector "remains resilient" as indicated by an improvement in key indicators.

"We remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably," he said in his statement after the review of the monetary policy.

Das said foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in the domestic market from June 2024 with net inflows of $9.7 billion during June- to August 6, after witnessing outflows of $4.2 billion in April and May.

Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) rose by more than 20 per cent in April-May 2024, while net FDI flows doubled during this period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the Governor said.

External commercial borrowings by Indian entities moderated, but non-resident deposits were higher in April-May, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Banks Plan To Tackle 'Mule' Fraud
How Banks Plan To Tackle 'Mule' Fraud
'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'
'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%
Gyaarah Gyaarah Review
Gyaarah Gyaarah Review
'Discrimination Is Present Among SC Too'
'Discrimination Is Present Among SC Too'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'India Will Be In A Brighter Position'

'India Will Be In A Brighter Position'

All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv

All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances