India's forex kitty jumps by $816 mn to $653.71 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $816 million to $653.71 billion for the week ended June 21, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.92 billion to $652.89 billion.

The all-time high for the reserves is at $655.82 billion achieved on June 7.

For the week ended June 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $106 million to $574.13 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $988 million to $56.96 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $57 million to $18.05 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $9 million to $4.57 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.