Rediff.com  » Business » India's forex kitty jumps $5.25 bn to a fresh high of $689.24 bn

India's forex kitty jumps $5.25 bn to a fresh high of $689.24 bn

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 23:30 IST
India's forex reserves jumped $5.25 billion to a new all-time high of $689.24 billion for the week ended September 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The overall kitty had jumped by $2.3 billion to a record $683.99 billion for the previous reporting week.

For the week ended September 6, foreign currency assets, a major com

 

ponent of the reserves, increased by $5.11 billion to $604.14 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $129 million to $61.99 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $4 million to $18.47 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $9 million to $4.631 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
