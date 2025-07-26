HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex kitty drops by $1.18 bn to $695.49 bn

India's forex kitty drops by $1.18 bn to $695.49 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
July 26, 2025 00:00 IST

India's forex kitty declined by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion during the week ended July 18, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $3.06 billion to $696.67 billion.

 

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.89 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.20 billion to $587.61 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.49 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.68 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
