India's forex kitty drops $1.49 bn to $575.27 bn

India's forex kitty drops $1.49 bn to $575.27 bn

Source: PTI
February 10, 2023 21:36 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.49 billion to reach $575.27 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.03 billion to $576.76 billion.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended February 3, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.32 billion to $507.69 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After rising for multiple weeks, gold reserves decreased by $246 million to $43.78 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $66 million to $18.54 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF climbed $9 million to $5.25 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI
 
