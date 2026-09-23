Finance Ministry to begin pre-Budget meetings from Oct 12

India's Finance Ministry is gearing up to commence its crucial pre-budget meetings on October 12, setting the stage for the Union Budget 2027-28, which will mark a significant milestone for both the Modi 3.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Finance Ministry will begin pre-budget discussions on October 12, 2026, to finalise Revised Estimates for 2026-27 and Budget Estimates for 2027-28.

Ministries and departments are required to submit necessary details by October 6, 2026, for these meetings, which will continue until November 13.

Union Budget 2027-28, expected to be presented on February 1, will be the fourth for the Modi 3.0 government and the tenth for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The budget will be framed amidst global challenges like the West Asia crisis and elevated crude oil prices, but with strong domestic growth projected at around 7 per cent.

The upcoming budget is anticipated to focus on continuing economic reforms, job creation, and boosting domestic demand.

The finance ministry will begin a month-long series of pre-budget meetings from October 12 as part of the preparations for Union Budget 2027-28.

Preparations for Union Budget 2027-28

"Pre-budget discussions to finalise RE (Revised Estimate) 2026-27 and BE (Budget Estimate) 2027-28 in respect of the Grants/appropriations will commence with effect from 12.10.2026 under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Expenditure)," a notice by the Budget Division of the ministry said.

The notice dated September 23, 2026, circulated to all ministries and departments, has a schedule of meetings with the Department of Expenditure.

The schedule has been prepared taking into account various exigencies, and is being circulated well in advance.

Hence, ministries and departments should ensure that the necessary details required should be submitted by October 6, 2026, the notice said.

These meetings will continue till November 13 as per the schedule.

The Budget Estimates for 2027-28 will be provisionally finalised after completion of pre-budget meetings.

Key Economic Context and Focus Areas

The Budget 2027-28 is likely to be presented on February 1.

It will be the fourth budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.

The Budget 2027-28 would be presented against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia crisis leading to global supply chain disruption, elevated crude oil prices and moderation in global growth.

However, domestic growth is expected to be strong around 7 per cent in the current financial year. India clocked a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, the fastest among the large economies in the world.

The budget for the next financial year is expected to focus on the reform continuation exercise to further accelerate economic growth, along with measures to create jobs and boost domestic demand.