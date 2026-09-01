Global Price Surge Depletes 58% of India's FY27 Fertiliser Subsidy Budget

India has rapidly depleted 58.04 per cent of its FY27 fertiliser subsidy budget in under five months, primarily due to a significant surge in global urea prices following the conflict in West Asia, highlighting the government's challenge in maintaining affordable crop nutrients for farmers.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India has spent 58.04 per cent of its FY27 fertiliser subsidy budget in less than five months, driven by a sharp increase in global prices, particularly for urea.

Approximately 92.4 per cent of the imported urea subsidy allocation (Rs 33,592.41 crore) has already been utilised.

Around 51.1 per cent of the subsidy for indigenous urea production (Rs 44,279.27 crore) and 39.3 per cent for P&K fertilisers (Rs 21,256.45 crore) have been spent.

The rapid expenditure suggests the government may need to allocate additional funds to maintain affordable retail fertiliser prices for farmers.

International urea prices surged to nearly $947 per tonne in May, impacting India's procurement costs for crucial plant nutrients ahead of the kharif sowing season.

In less than five months of this financial year (FY27), 58.04 per cent of the budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies has been exhausted owing to a surge in global prices, particularly of urea, after the war started in West Asia, according to sources.

The percentage of expenditure comes down to around 56 per cent of Budget Estimates if a re-appropriation of some expenditure is taken into account.

The BE then becomes Rs 1.77 trillion if those expenses are added, sources said.

Subsidy Utilisation Breakdown

According to sources, the data shows that till August 19 the central government spent around Rs 99,000 crore, a significant chunk of which is for paying for urea imports.

Sources said as against the Budget allocation of around Rs 36,349 crore for subsiding imported urea, almost Rs 33,592.41 crore (almost 92.4 per cent) had been spent till August 19.

When it comes to subsidies on the production of urea in the country, sources said as against a reassessed sum of Rs 86,635 crore given in the Budget, almost Rs 44,279.27 crore (around 51.1 per cent) was spent till August 19.

As regards subsidies on P&K (phosphorus and potassium) fertilisers, for indigenous production and imports, as against the Budget allocation of Rs 54,000 crore, around Rs 21,256.45 crore (or around 39.3 per cent) was exhausted till the same day.

Implications for Government Spending

This also means that the government might need to supplement its expenditure on fertiliser subsidies in the coming months to keep retail prices in control for the rest of the year.

In India, the retail price of urea, and also to some extent diammonium phosphate (DAP), is capped by the government and the difference between the market price and retail price is paid as subsidy to companies to ensure affordable crop nutrients.

Urea is sold at a fixed rate of Rs 267 per 45-kg bag to farmers while for DAP it is Rs 1,350 per 50-kg bag.

Impact of Global Price Volatility

Average urea prices in the international markets had jumped to almost $947 per tonne (free-on-board) around May, up from around $447 at the start of the conflict in February, before coming down to $447 from July onwards.

The spike, coupled with the rise in prices of DAP and ingredients such as phosphoric acid, ammonia and sulphur, meant that India had to purchase crucial plant nutrients at a much higher cost ahead of kharif sowing.

The government, through its fertiliser companies and also those in the cooperative sector, started a drive to purchase urea, DAP and other critical ingredients to ensure that farmers got adequate supplies during the season, which started in July.

As a result, India had around 20 million tonnes of fertiliser in stock before the sowing season.

This was almost 53 per cent of the season’s requirement.

Not just the prices of fertilisers and the critical inputs that are used in their manufacture, the prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which accounts for almost 80 per cent of the production cost of urea, shot up.