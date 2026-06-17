India's fertiliser subsidy bill set to double to Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27

India's Central government faces a substantial fiscal challenge as its fertiliser subsidy bill is projected to double to a record Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27, driven by escalating global prices amidst the West Asia conflict, necessitating strategic financial adjustments.

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Key Points India's fertiliser subsidy bill is projected to double to Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27, a significant increase from the initial Budget estimate of Rs 1.7 trillion.

The surge is primarily attributed to rising global fertiliser prices, intensified by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The government is actively working to boost domestic fertiliser production to reduce its reliance on imports.

Despite fiscal pressures from increased subsidies and excise duty cuts for OMCs, the Centre's Rs 12.2 trillion capital expenditure plan for FY27 remains unchanged.

The government is relying on disinvestment receipts and non-tax revenue, with efforts to offload minority stakes in PSUs and encourage FPI inflows into Indian government securities.

A surge in global fertiliser prices amid the West Asia war is likely to double the Central government’s fertiliser subsidy bill from the Budget estimate of Rs 1.7 trillion for 2026-27 (FY27), a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“Fertiliser is a sensitive issue, and we don’t see prices coming down soon. Officials from the Department of Fertilisers have already met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thrice to seek a 100 per cent increase in subsidy this year.

"They have highlighted that the fertiliser pool is narrowing and supplies are less,” the official said.

Fiscal Strain and Government Response

A 100 per cent hike would take fertiliser subsidy to a record high of Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27. The previous high was Rs 2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

The official said the government is trying to ramp up domestic production of fertiliser to any extent possible to reduce import dependence.

Besides fertilisers, the Centre has provided support worth around Rs 1.23 trillion to oil-marketing companies (OMCs) through a special additional excise duty (SAED) cut of Rs 10 per litre on diesel and petrol, the official said.

“The support was to compensate the OMCs for the underrecoveries they recorded for 78 days before they started passing on the price hike to retail consumers,” the official said.

Managing Capital Expenditure and Revenue

The expenditure overshooting on account of a higher fertiliser subsidy bill and revenue losses of around Rs 1.23 trillion from excise duty cut has constrained the government’s fiscal space in FY27.

However, the official said there is no change in the Centre’s Rs 12.2 trillion capital expenditure plan for FY27.

Since the global uncertainty was partly factored in Budget 2026-27 making, there is no need for a supplementary demand for grants in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, the official added.

The government is counting on disinvestment receipts and non-tax revenue for additional resources, the official said.

Divestment and FPI Inflows

Finance minister Sitharaman met the senior officials of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) and the Department of Public Enterprises, and asked them to step up revenue-generating measures, the official said.

Sitharaman also holds a review meeting with Dipam every Monday to take stock of the progress.

Following the meeting, DIPAM has started offloading minority stakes in various listed public sector units (PSUs) through offer for sale (OFS) route every week.

Dipam, which carried out OFS of five PSUs in FY26, has already offloaded the government’s stake in four PSUs in the first three months of FY27.

With a collection of Rs 18,533 crore so far this year, the government has met 23 per cent of its miscellaneous capital receipts target of Rs 80,000 crore.

The official expressed optimism that the Centre will exceed this target in FY27.

On the recent measures announced by the government and Reserve Bank of India to encourage foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, the official said the attempt is to facilitate inclusion of Indian government securities in global bond indices and deepen the Indian debt market.

The finance ministry is in talks with global indices, including the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, to get India's government securities included in its flagship indices.

The passive inflow into Indian debt is also likely to support India’s current account deficit amid the rupee’s sharp depreciation.

In January, Bloomberg had said it was reviewing India's inclusion in the $3 trillion index, with the next update likely by mid-2026.

The official said while there are external sector challenges, India’s GDP growth is not under stress. “Economic activity till May has been going in the same spirit as seen in Q4 (Jan-Mar),” the official said.

India’s GDP registered a growth of 7.8 per cent in January-March quarter.