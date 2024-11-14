India's exports up 17.25% at $39.2 bn in Oct

India's merchandise exports in October rose by 17.25 per cent to $39.2 billion against $33.43 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Thursday.

Photograph: Reuters

Imports increased by 3.9 per cent to $66.34 billion in October compared to $63.86 billion in the year-ago period.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was $27.14 billion during the month under review.

India's merchandise exports had marginally risen by 0.5 per cent to $34.58 billion in September.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased by 3.18 per cent to $252.28 billion, and imports by 5.77 per cent to $416.93 billion.

Commenting on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "This has been an extremely good month for exports...If we continue in this manner, we will cross $800 billion of exports this year."