News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » India's exports up 17.25% at $39.2 bn in Oct

India's exports up 17.25% at $39.2 bn in Oct

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's merchandise exports in October rose by 17.25 per cent to $39.2 billion against $33.43 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Thursday.

Trade

Photograph: Reuters

Imports increased by 3.9 per cent to $66.34 billion in October compared to $63.86 billion in the year-ago period.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was $27.14 billion during the month under review.

 

India's merchandise exports had marginally risen by 0.5 per cent to $34.58 billion in September.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased by 3.18 per cent to $252.28 billion, and imports by 5.77 per cent to $416.93 billion.

Commenting on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "This has been an extremely good month for exports...If we continue in this manner, we will cross $800 billion of exports this year."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah
BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah
PV Sindhu crashes out of Kumamoto Masters
PV Sindhu crashes out of Kumamoto Masters
'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader
'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances