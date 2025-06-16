HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's exports to US up 16.9%, imports dip 5.76% in May

India's exports to US up 16.9%, imports dip 5.76% in May

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 16, 2025 23:58 IST

x

India's merchandise exports to the US rose by 16.93 per cent to $8.83 billion in May, while imports dipped by 5.76 per cent to $3.62 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

India-US trade

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

During April-May, the country's exports to the US increased by 21.78 per cent to $17.25 billion, while imports rose by 25.8 per cent to $8.87 billion, the data showed.

 

When asked about the impact of high tariffs imposed by the US on steel, aluminium and auto parts, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal said India does not export a lot of steel and aluminium to the US.

There is a uniform duty on auto components for all countries, so "we have not seen a big dent" on the sector.

But if it continues for long, there could be some impact.

If some countries will get exemptions from this duty then it may impact Indian players, he added.

The US has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on these products.

The US was the second-largest trading partner of India in April-May.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 25 per cent jump in exports from India to $1.64 billion in May and 18.75 per cent growth in April-May to $3.04 billion.

Imports from the neighbouring country in May rose by 21.16 per cent to $10.31 billion while in April-May by 24.23 per cent to $20.22 billion.

Singapore, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Korea and Russia were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India in May.

However, exports to the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Malaysia, and Brazil declined in May.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in May declined from nations including Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Qatar.

However, imports rose from the UAE, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Germany.

Commenting on the data, economic think tank GTRI said that India and China's latest trade figures showed how the US-China trade war is reshaping global trade flows.

Released by China Customs on June 10 and India's Commerce Ministry on June 16, the May trade data reveals a sharp drop in China's exports to the US and a noticeable redirection of trade to markets like India, the EU, and ASEAN.

"India's import surge in electronics and machinery, much of it from China, and rising exports to the US suggest that global supply chains are adapting quickly.

"The numbers also signal rising risks for India amid Middle East tensions and a more protectionist trade environment," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The decline in China's shipments to the US is being partially offset by increased exports to other markets, including the EU (up 12 per cent to $49.5 billion), ASEAN (up 15 per cent to $58.4 billion), and notably, India (up 12.4 per cent to $11.13 billion).

Two categories with high import growth stood out -  electronics (up 27.5 per cent to $9.1 billion) and machinery and computers (up 22 per cent  to $5 billion).

"Part of this increase originated in China, as India's combined imports from China and Hong Kong surged by 22.4 per cent , from $9.8 billion to $12 billion," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Exports fall 2.17% in May; trade deficit narrows
Exports fall 2.17% in May; trade deficit narrows
Branches spread, but most PSBs see dwindling headcount
Branches spread, but most PSBs see dwindling headcount
Unemployment rate rises to 5.6% in May
Unemployment rate rises to 5.6% in May
Interview/Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
Interview/Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding successful visit to Cyprus1:38

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after...

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was killed as per sources1:11

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was...

'I was scared': Boy who shot video of Dreamliner crash left traumatised1:27

'I was scared': Boy who shot video of Dreamliner crash...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD