India's Exports Jump 29.9% to $89.99 Billion in October, Trade Deficit Narrows

India's combined merchandise and services exports witnessed a significant 29.9 per cent increase, reaching $89.99 billion in October, leading to a notable narrowing of the trade deficit to $20.09 billion.

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points India's total exports (merchandise and services) increased by 29.9 per cent in October, reaching $89.99 billion.

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $20.09 billion in October.

In the same month last year, exports stood at $69.27 billion, and the trade deficit was $25.15 billion.

Imports into India rose to $110.07 billion in October, up from $94.42 billion in October of the previous year.

India's exports increased 29.9 per cent to $89.99 billion in October while the trade deficit narrowed to $20.09 billion, government data released on Friday showed.

Export Performance Highlights

The country's exports -- including merchandise and services -- stood at $69.27 billion in the same month last year. India's trade deficit in October 2025 stood at $25.15 billion.

Import Growth

The country's imports rose to $110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year.