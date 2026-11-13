Home  » Business » India's Exports Jump 29.9% to $89.99 Billion in October, Trade Deficit Narrows

India's Exports Jump 29.9% to $89.99 Billion in October, Trade Deficit Narrows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik November 13, 2026 15:54 IST 1 Minute Read
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India's combined merchandise and services exports witnessed a significant 29.9 per cent increase, reaching $89.99 billion in October, leading to a notable narrowing of the trade deficit to $20.09 billion.

Exports

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's total exports (merchandise and services) increased by 29.9 per cent in October, reaching $89.99 billion.
  • The country's trade deficit narrowed to $20.09 billion in October.
  • In the same month last year, exports stood at $69.27 billion, and the trade deficit was $25.15 billion.
  • Imports into India rose to $110.07 billion in October, up from $94.42 billion in October of the previous year.
 

India's exports increased 29.9 per cent to $89.99 billion in October while the trade deficit narrowed to $20.09 billion, government data released on Friday showed.

Export Performance Highlights

The country's exports -- including merchandise and services -- stood at $69.27 billion in the same month last year. India's trade deficit in October 2025 stood at $25.15 billion.

Import Growth

The country's imports rose to $110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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