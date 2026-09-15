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India's Exports Jump 26.12% to $43.81 Billion in August, Trade Deficit Shrinks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 15, 2026 15:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's exports experienced a robust 26.12 per cent increase to $43.81 billion in August, contributing to a narrowed trade deficit of $26.86 billion, as demand from major global markets boosted key sectors like engineering and petroleum products.

Export

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's exports surged by 26.12 per cent to $43.81 billion in August.
  • The trade deficit narrowed to $26.86 billion in August, down from previous figures.
  • Imports increased by approximately 14.1 per cent to $70.76 billion during the same month.
  • Key sectors driving export growth include engineering, petroleum products, chemicals, and textiles.
  • Gold imports significantly declined by 57.7 per cent to $2.3 billion in August.
 

India's exports increased by 26.12 per cent to $43.81 billion in August, and the trade deficit narrowed to $26.86 billion, government data showed on Tuesday.

The country's imports rose by about 14.1 per cent to $70.76 billion in August.

Fiscal Year Performance and Driving Sectors

During April-August this fiscal, exports jumped 17.85 per cent to $215.91 billion, and imports climbed 18.21 per cent to $363 billion.

Exports are maintaining positive momentum, driven by a mix of sectors such as engineering, petroleum products, chemicals, and textiles, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

India's exports witnessed major demand from the USA, EU, BRICS countries, and other emerging economies, Agarwal added.

Decline in Gold Imports

Meanwhile, India's gold imports dipped to $2.3 billion in August, from $5.4 billion in August 2025, registering a decline of 57.7 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IndiaRajesh AgarwalCommerceBRICSUSA

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