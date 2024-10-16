News
Home  » Business » India's exports marginally up; trade deficit narrows

India's exports marginally up; trade deficit narrows

Source: PTI
October 16, 2024 19:03 IST
Snapping the two months slide, the country's merchandise exports rose marginally by 0.5 per cent to $34.58 billion in September while trade deficit narrowed to $20.78 billion.

Export

Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

According to official data released on Wednesday, imports increased by 1.6 per cent to $55.36 billion in September compared to $54.49 billion in the year-ago period.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was $20.8 billion during the same month last year.

 

It soared to a 10-month high of $29.65 billion in August.

The outbound shipments had declined by 9.3 per cent in August and 1.2 per cent in July compared to the year-ago months.

Exports during April-September this fiscal increased by 1 per cent to $213.22 billion, and imports grew by 6.16 per cent to $350.66 billion.

The trade deficit during the first half of the fiscal was $137.44 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters here that exports both in September and during the first six months of this fiscal have recorded positive growth despite global uncertainties.

The important drivers of exports included engineering, chemicals, plastics, pharma, ready-made garments and electronics.

"We have done well despite global difficulties," Barthwal said.

Gold imports edged up to $4.39 billion in September against $4.11 billion in the same month last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
