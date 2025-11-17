India's exports drop 11.8%; trade deficit widens to $41.8 bn

India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion in October, showed government data released on Monday.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Imports jumped 16.63 per cent to $76.06 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at $41.68 billion during the reporting month.

Imports surged due to increased shipments of gold and silver.

Gold imports jumped to $14.72 bn in the last month against $4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year.

The country's exports to the United States declined to $6.3 bn in October as against $6.9 bn registered in the year-ago month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to $254.25 billion.

At the same time, imports rose 6.37 per cent to $451.08 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.