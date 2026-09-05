Eway Bills Cross 139 Million in August, Signalling Sustained Economic Momentum

India's eway bill generation soared to 139.08 million in August, marking the third-highest monthly count ever and signalling robust economic activity and sustained momentum in goods movement ahead of the crucial festive season.

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Key Points Eway bill generation in August rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year to 139.08 million, making it the third-highest monthly count ever recorded.

The sustained high level of eway bill generation is a key indicator of economic activity, consumption, and trade, reflecting resilience in India's organised economy.

Experts anticipate a further boost in GST collections as India enters the festive season, historically associated with higher consumer spending and business activity.

Despite a marginal sequential decline from July, the consistent upward trend suggests resilient consumption and inter-state trade.

Private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1 per cent in Q1 FY27, supporting the broader picture of robust domestic demand.

Eway bill generation rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 139.08 million in August, the third-highest monthly count on record, signalling sustained momentum in goods movement and formal economic activity.

An eway bill is an electronically generated document required under the goods and services tax (GST) regime for movement of goods valued at more than Rs 50,000, subject to specified conditions and exceptions.

August Figures and Economic Indicators

The August figure was 9.95 million higher than the 129.13 million eway bills generated in August 2025.

Sequentially, however, generation declined marginally by 0.51 per cent from 139.79 million in July, the second-highest monthly count on record.

Only March, with 140.60 million eway bills, and July have recorded higher monthly counts.

The sustained high level of eway bill generation assumes significance as the measure is considered an important indicator of economic activity, consumption and trade.

A higher number of eway bills generally points to increased movement of goods and greater participation of businesses in the formal economy.

Expert Insights on Growth Momentum

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India, said the sustained rise in eway bill generation reflected continued growth momentum in India’s organised economy.

"The consistent upward trend is a strong signal of underlying economic resilience, driven by improved compliance, formalisation of business activity, and steady consumption demand across sectors," Agarwal said.

He added that GST collections could receive a further boost as the country enters the festive season, which has historically been associated with higher consumer spending and business activity.

"Building on this positive trajectory, it is reasonable to expect that collections in September are likely to be even more robust, as the country moves into the festive season."

Outlook for GST Collections and Consumption

Harpreet Singh, partner at Deloitte, said the third-highest monthly eway bill count pointed to sustained momentum in goods movement and formal economic activity ahead of the festive season.

"With March and July also posting record highs, this trend suggests consumption and inter-state trade remaining resilient, which is likely to translate into strong GST collection numbers in the coming months," Singh said.

Official data released last week showed private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, supporting the broader picture of resilient domestic demand even as eway bill growth has cooled from last year’s pace.