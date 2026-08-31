India to sustain 7% growth in FY27 despite global headwinds: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has affirmed India's strong economic trajectory, projecting sustained growth of 7 per cent or more through 2026-27, even as the nation navigates global geopolitical uncertainties and aims to attract crucial international investment.

Photograph: @PIBShillong X/ANI Photo

Key Points India is projected to sustain economic growth of 7 per cent or more in 2026-27, building on its post-pandemic recovery.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's resilience in maintaining growth despite global uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions, such as those caused by the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The government has managed to reroute essential supplies and maintain fertiliser subsidies for farmers, mitigating the impact of international price rises.

Systemic reforms and efforts to mobilise international capital are ongoing to meet India's expanding economic ambitions and growing capital requirements.

Despite a recent slowdown in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the government is actively pursuing bilateral investment treaties and engaging with global funds to attract overseas capital.

India is likely to sustain economic growth of 7 per cent or more in 2026-27 (FY27), continuing the pace recorded in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

"Since then (Covid), we have been sustaining growth at 7 per cent or more. This year too our growth will be in that range," Sitharaman said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Chicago, United States.

Navigating Global Headwinds

India was likely to maintain its growth momentum despite geopolitical uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions following the US-Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the finance minister noted.

"Continuously keeping in touch with global uncertainties as much as understanding India's own requirements have kept us floating.

"Whereas many countries are completely disturbed, their calculations have gone haywire," she said.

The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz initially affected supplies of key commodities such as petroleum products, natural gas and fertilisers to India, but the country managed to reroute supplies, Sitharaman said.

The government has also kept fertiliser prices unchanged for farmers through subsidies despite a sharp rise in international prices, she said.

"The forthcoming season will also require fertilisers from November. We are adequately stocked."

Attracting International Investment

Sitharaman said the government would continue with systemic reforms and seek to mobilise more capital, particularly from overseas, as India's economy expands.

While private investment has picked up domestically following the government's push on capital expenditure, India also needs to attract international investment to meet its growing capital requirements, the FM said.

"Because of the ambitions that we have, we need capital.

"Therefore on my trip (to Canada and the US) and other ministers as well as the prime minister himself, all of us are talking to global funds," Sitharaman said.

"Showcasing what India has already done and hearing their expectations so that we can go back and provide clarity" is part of the effort, she added.

Economic Projections and FDI Trends

After contracting 5.8 per cent in FY21 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian economy has grown by more than 7 per cent in each of the last five years.

For FY27, the economy is projected to grow 6.8-7.2 per cent, according to the Economic Survey for FY26, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has estimated gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.7 per cent.

The statistics ministry will release data on GDP growth for the June quarter on Monday.

Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also visited Japan, where he pushed to mobilise investments worth $60 billion by 2035.

"We are also talking with several countries for the bilateral investment treaty along with bilateral trade agreement," Sitharaman said.

The government's push to attract overseas capital comes amid a sharp slowdown in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India over the past four years.

Net FDI fell from an annual average of $40 billion between FY20 and FY22 to $6.95 billion in FY26.