Direct Tax Collection Jumps 15% to Rs 5.21 Trillion in First 2.5 Months of FY27

India's net direct tax collection has demonstrated a strong 15 per cent growth, reaching Rs 5.21 trillion in the initial two and a half months of FY27, reflecting robust economic activity and increased compliance across corporate and individual taxpayers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Net direct tax collection in India grew by approximately 15 per cent to Rs 5.21 trillion by June 17 in FY27, despite global economic challenges.

Both corporate and non-corporate tax segments contributed significantly to this growth, with non-corporate tax surging by 22.44 per cent.

Advance tax collection, a key economic indicator, increased by 15.30 per cent to Rs 1.78 trillion, signalling potential business confidence.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collection saw a substantial rise of nearly 45 per cent, indicating continued heightened market activity.

The government aims for a direct-tax collection target of Rs 26.97 trillion for FY27, representing a 15 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Despite global headwinds owing to geopolitics and disruption due to the war in West Asia, net direct-tax collection rose about 15 per cent to Rs 5.21 trillion in the first two and a half months of FY27, as on June 17, according to the provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Gross collection grew 12.46 per cent to Rs 6.10 trillion, while refunds increased marginally by 1.19 per cent to Rs 89,026 crore during the period. Growth was driven by both the corporate and non-corporate segments.

Segment-wise Tax Performance

Net corporation tax collection grew 8.4 per cent to Rs 2.08 trillion, while net non-corporation tax (which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, association of persons, body of individuals, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons) surged by 22.44 per cent to Rs 2.94 trillion.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collection rose nearly 45 per cent to Rs 18,856 crore during the period.

Advance Tax and Economic Indicators

Advance tax collection, a key indicator of economic activity and compliance, increased 15.30 per cent to Rs 1.78 trillion in the period under review. Corporation advance tax grew 16.01 per cent to Rs 1.41 trillion, while non-corporation advance tax rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 37,620 crore.

According to Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte India, overall it appears that tax collection has shrugged off the "degrowth" caused by the previous year's rate cut and returned to the growth path.

For FY27, the government has set a direct-tax collection target of Rs 26.97 trillion, up 15 per cent from the Rs 23.40 trillion realised in FY26.

Expert Insights on Collection Trends

Jayesh Sanghvi, tax partner, EY India, said the collection data revealed a strong opening to FY27.

"Growth in advance tax indicates a reversal trend from the tepid growth of the corresponding period last year on both corporation and non-corporation tax.

"This is a forward indicator of potential business confidence.

"Interestingly, STT growth stands out, indicating continued heightened market activity following from buoyant corporate results for FY26," he added.