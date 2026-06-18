India's Defence Output Hits New High

'The share of the private sector is at its all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore in FY26, reflecting its expanding role in the defence ecosystem.'

IMAGE: The Arjun MK-1 Tank. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's defence production climbed 15.53 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 1.78 trillion during FY26, crossing half the FY29 target.

Private sector contribution reached an all-time high 24 per cent share, producing around Rs 42,000 crore worth of defence equipment.

Domestic defence production has increased 140 per cent since FY17, while private sector output has nearly tripled over the period.

Higher indigenous manufacturing also supported record defence exports worth Rs 38,424 crore during FY26, according to the defence ministry.

The government continues reserving 75 per cent of the armed forces' modernisation budget for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers.

India's defence production grew nearly 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record Rs 1.78 trillion in 2025-2026 (FY26), taking the country past the halfway mark of the government's Rs 3 trillion target for FY29.

The year also marked a shift in the composition of the sector, with private industry coming close to accounting for a quarter of all defence equipment manufactured in the country for the first time.

Despite achieving a record production figure, FY26 broke the uninterrupted acceleration in annual defence output growth registered between FY21 and FY25.

After rising from 7.05 per cent in FY21 to 20.90 per cent in FY25, Y-o-Y growth moderated to 15.53 per cent in FY26.

"The FY29 defence production target must be supported by a sufficient pipeline of contracts, which I believe the domestic industry has secured. That makes annual output growth of up to 20 per cent achievable and should put the FY29 target within reach," said Laxman Kumar Behera, associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Special Centre for National Security Studies.

Announcing the FY26 production figures on Wednesday, the ministry of Defence (MoD) said the country's 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector entities accounted for approximately 76 per cent of total output, while the private sector contributed 24 per cent, up from 22 per cent in FY25.

'The share of the private sector is at its all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore in FY26, reflecting its expanding role in the defence ecosystem,' said the MoD release.

Between FY17 and FY25, domestic defence production more than doubled, rising from Rs 74,054 crore to Rs 1.54 trillion -- an increase of 108 per cent.

Over the same period, the private sector's contribution grew even faster, from Rs 14,104 crore to Rs 33,978 crore, up about 141 per cent.

Yet, because it started from a relatively small base, its share of total defence production remained broadly stable at around 19 to 21 per cent between FY17 and FY24, before rising to 22 per cent in FY25.

Private Sector Boosts Defence Manufacturing

With the release of the FY26 figures, India's defence production has increased by 140 per cent since FY17, while private sector output has nearly trebled, growing by about 198 per cent.

The MoD release also said that the growth in domestic manufacturing helped support record defence exports of Rs 38,424 crore during FY26.

The growth in defence production follows a FY21 decision by the MoD to earmark a substantial share of the armed forces' modernisation budget for capital procurement from domestic sources.

It was also decided that a portion of this domestic allocation would be reserved for acquisitions from private Indian industry.

A component of the defence budget's capital outlay, the modernisation budget funds the acquisition requirements of the army, navy and air force, such as aircraft, ships, tanks, weapons, missiles, and other military equipment.

A record was set in FY24, when 75 per cent of the modernisation budget was earmarked for domestic industry, up from 68 per cent in FY23.

The 75 per cent figure is a normative target which Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in November 2025 would be maintained, if not exceeded, in the coming years.

In line with this policy, Rs 1.39 trillion -- 75 per cent of the Rs 1.85 trillion modernisation budget -- has been earmarked for procurement from domestic industry in FY27.

Similarly, more than Rs 1.11 trillion -- again 75 per cent of the modernisation budget -- was earmarked at the Budget Estimate (BE) stage for procurement from domestic sources in FY26.

The FY27 allocation under this head is 25.2 per cent higher than the FY26 BE.

Deepanshu Jha is a 2026 batch Business Standard - Rahul Khullar intern.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff