Core Sector Growth Jumps to 7.9% in September, Driven by Iron Ore, Electricity

India's core infrastructure industries demonstrated robust performance in September 2026, with growth accelerating to 7.9 per cent, primarily propelled by strong output in iron ore, electricity, and cement sectors.

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Key Points India's core infrastructure industries saw a 7.9 per cent growth in September 2026, a substantial increase from 3.1 per cent in the same month last year.

Key drivers of this growth include iron ore output, which rose by 18.4 per cent, and electricity production, which increased by 11.4 per cent.

Coal and refinery products also contributed significantly, with growth rates of 10.7 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, fertilizers, natural gas, and crude oil experienced negative growth in September 2026.

The cumulative growth rate for core sectors from April to September 2026 reached 5.1 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Output of key infrastructure industries increased by 7.9 per cent in September 2026 against 3.1 per cent in the year-ago month, driven by strong performance of iron ore, electricity and cement segments.

Sectoral Performance Highlights

According to the official data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday, the core sector expanded by 5.9 per cent in August 2026.

Among segments, iron ore output rose by 18.4 per cent, electricity by 11.4 per cent, coal by 10.7 per cent, and refinery products by 10.3 per cent.

Cement production increased by 9.8 per cent and steel by 4.9 per cent in September compared to the same period last year.

Areas of Contraction

Fertilizers (-11.7 per cent), natural gas (-4.6 per cent), and crude oil (-1.4 per cent) witnessed negative growth in September 2026, the ministry said in the statement.

The cumulative growth rate of core sectors during April-September 2026 was 5.1 per cent compared to 2.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.