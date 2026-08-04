AI And E-Commerce To Drive India's Consumer Economy To $1.9 Trillion By 2030

India's consumer economy is on track to reach an astounding USD 1.9 trillion by 2030, propelled by the transformative power of artificial intelligence, evolving consumer preferences, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce and quick commerce models.

Key Points India's consumer economy is projected to reach USD 1.9 trillion by 2030, driven by AI and new commerce models.

E-commerce is expected to hit USD 260 billion and quick commerce USD 50 billion by 2030, transforming consumer engagement.

India leads the top 15 countries in AI adoption, with organisations extensively using AI for product innovation and demand forecasting.

The emerging Indian consumer prioritises digital adoption, convenience, transparency, and personalised experiences.

Key trends include AI-led business transformation, resilient supply chains, and the globalisation of Indian consumer brands.

India's consumer economy is expected to approach USD 1.9 trillion by 2030, driven by rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), changing consumer preferences, and the rise of new commerce models, according to a joint report from Deloitte India-FICCI released on Tuesday.

The report said e-commerce is projected to reach nearly USD 260 billion by 2030, and quick commerce is expected to grow to USD 50 billion, reshaping consumer discovery, fulfilment, and engagement.

The Rise Of AI And Digital Consumers

Moreover, India ranks first among top-15 countries in AI adoption, as organisations increasingly deploy AI across consumer engagement, product innovation, and demand forecasting, said the report titled 'Consumer Trends IGNITEing Growth and Governance'.

It highlighted that growth and governance are becoming increasingly interconnected, with digital trust, transparency and regulatory predictability emerging as critical enablers of long-term competitiveness.

According to the report, a new Indian consumer is emerging, shaped by digital adoption, AI-assisted product discovery and a growing preference for convenience, transparency and personalised experiences.

"India's consumer economy is expected to approach USD 1.9 trillion by 2030, opening up substantial opportunities for businesses that can respond to rapidly evolving consumer expectations and changing market dynamics," Deloitte India Partner and Consumer Industry Leader Anand Ramanathan said.

Key Drivers And Emerging Trends

He noted that growth will increasingly depend on how effectively organisations deploy AI, build resilient operations, participate in connected commerce ecosystems and translate consumer insights into differentiated consumer experiences.

The report highlighted that supply chains, traditionally focused on efficiency, are being redesigned for resilience through investments in intelligent planning, predictive forecasting and diversified sourcing strategies.

It added that the rapid growth of quick commerce, omnichannel retail, and creator-led ecosystems is blurring traditional channel boundaries and reshaping the way consumers discover, evaluate and purchase products.

The report identified six major trends shaping India's FMCG, retail and e-commerce sectors -- AI-led business transformation, resilient supply chains, expansion of commerce ecosystems, growing importance of governance and sustainability, and increasing globalisation of Indian consumer brands.

Consumer Preferences And AI Adoption Leadership

The report said 74 per cent of consumers review ingredient or nutritional information before making purchases, while 63 per cent choose products based on formulations and ingredients. More than half of consumers switch brands in search of better health and transparency credentials.

The report said India ranks first among top-15 countries in AI adoption, with companies increasingly deploying the technology across consumer engagement, product innovation, demand forecasting, and supply chain management.