Commercial Coal Block Auctions to Generate ₹55,000 Crore Investment, 490,000 Jobs

India's coal ministry has revealed that 147 commercial coal blocks auctioned since 2020 are set to attract a substantial ₹55,000 crore in capital investment, create 490,000 jobs, and significantly boost state revenues through a transparent, rules-based allocation process.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points 147 commercial coal blocks auctioned since 2020 are projected to attract around ₹55,000 crore in capital investment and create 490,000 jobs.

These auctioned blocks are expected to generate approximately ₹47,500 crore in annual revenue for states.

The revenue-sharing model, including royalty, premium, DMF, and NMET, has nearly tripled states' coal revenue over the past decade.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2026 establishes a uniform fiscal framework, preventing states from levying new taxes on mineral rights.

Commercial coal output from these mines increased from 12.55 million tonnes in FY24 to 23.51 million tonnes in FY25, attracting 44 new firms.

The coal ministry on Monday said the 147 commercial coal blocks auctioned across nine states since 2020 are likely to generate around Rs 47,500 crore in annual revenue, Rs 55,000 crore in capital investment, and 490,000 jobs.

The ministry said the total revenue through upfront and premium payments from allocated commercial mines was Rs 3,090 cr in the financial year 2026 (FY26).

Boosting State Revenues and Economic Growth

It said the revenue-sharing design — where royalty, premium, District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) are stacked together — has nearly tripled states’ coal revenue in a decade.

“Every auctioned block contributes a strong share to states in the form of revenue share (the competitively bid revenue share, additional to royalty), Royalty (statutory to the state), DMF contributions (ploughed back into the mining district via Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), NMET contributions (funding future exploration), and goods & services tax (GST),” the ministry said.

Reforms in Mineral Sector Legislation

The government last month enacted the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2026 to establish a uniform fiscal framework for the sector.

Now, state governments cannot levy fresh taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except within conditions prescribed by the Centre.

Transparent Allocation and Increased Output

The ministry said that after the Supreme Court cancelled 204 coal blocks in 2014, allocation moved to a transparent, rules-based process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched commercial coal mine auctions in June 2020.

“Bidding is conducted online in two stages on the MSTC platform, with bid documents decrypted and opened live in front of bidders.

"There is no end-use restriction, 100 per cent FDI is allowed through the automatic route, and upfront payments are kept low and adjustable against future revenue share, keeping the field open to smaller and newer players,” the ministry said.

It added that under the new policy, 147 coal mines have been auctioned till date, with 44 new firms winning a coal mine.

The policy has attracted private players and legacy coal public-sector undertakings like Coal India’s own subsidiaries.

Coal output from only commercial mines grew from 12.55 million tonnes (mt) in FY24 to 23.51 mt in FY25.

Captive and commercial blocks together produced around 210 mt of coal in FY26.