India faces power crunch as coal stocks at thermal plants hit critical levels

India is grappling with a looming power crisis as nearly half of its thermal power plants report critically low coal inventories, prompting emergency government measures and discussions on mandating imported coal to meet surging demand.

Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Key Points Coal stocks at 80 out of 190 thermal power plants in India are at critical levels, with overall inventories sufficient for only 7 days.

The Centre has invoked emergency provisions under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, mandating 112 captive coal-fired power plants to operate at maximum capacity from October 1 to December 31.

India is experiencing unusually high power demand in September, with peak demand touching 269 gigawatts, nearing summer levels.

Experts suggest the current coal shortage is primarily a temporary logistics and inventory issue rather than a structural problem.

The government is considering mandating the use of imported coal for thermal power plants to address the worsening stock situation.

Coal inventories at nearly half of India's thermal power plants stood at less than 25 per cent of the required stocks. Out of the 190 thermal power plants, coal stocks at 80 plants were at critical levels as of September 24.

The actual coal stock at these plants was 22.3 million tonnes (mt).

While the number of plants with critical stocks improved to 77 on September 26, actual stocks deteriorated to 21.98 mt, which is 24 per cent down from 29 mt on August 31.

Overall, coal stocks are available for just 7 days and are only 37 per cent of the requirement.

Addressing the Shortage

Experts, however, said there is no structural issue in the availability of coal for thermal power in India.

"The ongoing issue of increasing numbers of plants reaching critically low coal stock levels is more of a temporary logistics and inventory problem," said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India.

He added that the government has already taken multiple steps, including acceleration of coal transportation to power plants facing shortage of stock and invocation of emergency provisions under Section 11 of the Electricity Act mandating captive power plants (50 megawatt and above) to operate at maximum available capacity.

The Centre on Friday invoked emergency mechanisms to issue directions to about 112 captive coal-fired power plants to operate at maximum capacity from October 1 till December 31.

Section 11 allows the government to mandate power generation in extraordinary circumstances.

"The generators shall offer their available surplus generation, after meeting their own captive demand, through the power exchanges, in accordance with the applicable market regulations and procedures," the government directive stated.

Rising Power Demand and Past Trends

The country is witnessing unusually high power demand this September, with peak demand nearing the level recorded during the summer months.

On September 10, the country's peak power demand touched 269 gigawatts (Gw), the highest-ever peak demand recorded for the month.

The peak power demand for the year was 270 Gw recorded in May.

Given the worsening coal stock situation, the Centre is discussing a proposal to mandate the usage of imported coal for thermal power plants.

The coal inventory levels were at a similar level in October 2023, when stocks fell to around 7.5 days of cover.

An even tighter inventory position was recorded in September 2021, when stocks fell to around 4 days due to supply-chain disruptions.

For September, the prescribed stock is 12 days for pithead plants and 20 days for non-pithead plants, the lowest requirement during the year.

The prescribed stocks increase after the monsoon, reaching 17 days and 26 days in February and March, respectively.

Impact of Hydropower Decline

The country is also witnessing power shortages higher than that seen during the heatwaves.

Shortfalls during the night rose to over 7 Gw in September, as per power ministry data.

At the same time, hydropower generation fell 12 per cent from a year earlier in the first three weeks of the month because of the El Niño-induced weak monsoon, resulting in an 18 per cent increase in coal-fired production in September, and 11 per cent so far in financial year 2026-27.