News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's biggest media company is born. $10 bn Zee-Sony merger gets NCLT nod

India's biggest media company is born. $10 bn Zee-Sony merger gets NCLT nod

Source: PTI
August 10, 2023 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).

Zee-Sony

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

This order by the Mumbai bench, headed by H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, will pave the way for the creation of a $10-billion media company, the biggest in the country.

The tribunal also dismissed all objections regarding the merger.

The NCLT, on July 11, had reserved its order on the merger after hearing objections from several creditors.

 

It heard arguments from creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp and IDBI Trusteeship.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures agreed to merge their businesses.

Both media houses approached the tribunal for sanctioning the merger after obtaining permissions from National Stock Exchange, BSE and sectoral regulators such as the Competition Commission of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

However, the process stopped at the tribunal when a few creditors raised objections.

Several creditors of Essel Group raised objections against the non-compete clause added to the scheme.

NSE and BSE had informed the Mumbai bench of NCLT about two orders related to the Essel Group entities, where the promoters allegedly diverted funds from the listed entity for the benefit of their associate entities.

This also included the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order against Punit Goenka barring him from holding a directorial position in any listed company.

SAT upheld Sebi the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) interim order which restrained both Zee Entertainment promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions in public listed companies for a year on account of alleged fund diversion.

According to the creditors objecting to the merger, the order has a direct bearing as one of the integral parts of the scheme of merger is the appointment of Goenka as the Managing Director of the merged entity.

As there is a regulatory bar on Goenka holding such positions, the merger shouldn't go through, they submitted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Uday Kotak Will Step Down In December
Why Uday Kotak Will Step Down In December
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
Tottenham's Kane set for Bayern move?
Tottenham's Kane set for Bayern move?
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged in hawkish policy
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged in hawkish policy
Tushar Gandhi files complaint against Sambhaji Bhide
Tushar Gandhi files complaint against Sambhaji Bhide
Jailer Review
Jailer Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Debt Collection Goes Digital

Debt Collection Goes Digital

Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?

Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances