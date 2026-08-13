Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 34.3% in July, Fueling Auto Industry Growth

India's auto industry has achieved its strongest-ever July sales, with domestic passenger vehicle dispatches surging by 34.3 per cent year-on-year, alongside robust growth in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, signalling strong consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches in July rose by 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 457,810 units, marking the strongest July sales ever for the Indian auto industry.

Total two-wheeler sales also saw a significant increase of 22.6 per cent, reaching 19,23,483 units in July.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers grew by 33.4 per cent last month, totalling 92,560 units.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon highlighted the robust double-digit growth across all segments, indicating sustained positive momentum.

The industry is entering the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment, anticipating continued growth.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 457,810 units in July as the auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Robust Growth Across Segments

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 33.4 per cent last month at 92,560 units, as against 69,403 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Positive Momentum Continues

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers."

This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment, he noted.