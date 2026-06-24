Experts Call For National Policy To Boost Assistive Technology Market

India's burgeoning assistive technology market, projected to reach up to Rs 95,000 crore by 2030, urgently requires a comprehensive National Assistive Technology Policy to ensure inclusion, independence, and economic participation for millions.

Key Points India's assistive technology market is projected to reach Rs 75,000-95,000 crore by 2030, presenting a significant economic opportunity.

Experts are calling for a National Assistive Technology Policy to address existing gaps in access, service delivery, and foster a robust ecosystem.

Assistive technologies are crucial for the inclusion, independence, and economic participation of millions, including persons with disabilities and the elderly.

A White Paper by NCPEDP and Mphasis identifies key barriers like fragmented responsibilities, inadequate financing, and low awareness.

Recommendations include stronger inter-ministerial coordination, lifecycle-based service delivery, quality standards, and innovative financing models.

India has an addressable market of Rs 75,000-95,000 crore for assistive technologies for persons with disabilities by 2030 with the right policy framework, and needs a National Assistive Technology Policy to address gaps in access and service delivery, experts said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made at the launch of a White Paper titled "Assistive Technology in India: A Systems and Investment Approach for Inclusion, Independence, and Economic Participation of Persons with Disabilities", prepared by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with Mphasis.

The Need For A National Policy

A robust assistive technology ecosystem can not only improve inclusion and independence for millions of Indians but also emerge as a major driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation, the experts said.

They noted that the need for assistive technology extends far beyond persons with disabilities, with their estimated number likely to be 5-8 crore, according to NCPEDP, a cross-disability advocacy group.

"Millions of elderly people and those living with long-term health conditions such as diabetes, dementia, vision impairment and hearing loss also rely on products and services such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, white canes and speech recognition software to live independently and participate fully in society," the NCPEDP said in a statement.

"Experts called for a National Assistive Technology Policy to address existing gaps in access and service delivery, while unlocking a market estimated to reach USD 8-10 billion (Rs 75,000-95,000 crore) by 2030," it said.

White Paper Highlights Barriers And Solutions

Launching the White Paper, Dr Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said India has a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive and inclusive assistive technology ecosystem.

"Assistive technology is central to enabling independence, dignity and equal participation. The recommendations in this White Paper provide an important roadmap for future action," she said.

The White Paper identifies fragmented responsibilities across ministries, weak service networks, inadequate financing, lack of lifecycle support and low awareness among beneficiaries as key barriers to the widespread adoption of assistive technology.

It recommends a National Assistive Technology Policy Framework, stronger inter-ministerial coordination, lifecycle-based service delivery, quality and safety standards, workforce development, innovative financing models, insurance-linked coverage and robust monitoring systems.

Repositioning Assistive Technology For Growth

NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali said the White Paper seeks to reposition assistive technology from a welfare issue to a development and economic growth priority.

"For too long, assistive technology has been viewed only as a device distribution issue. It is much more than that. It determines whether a child can learn, whether an adult can work, whether an elderly person can live independently and whether millions can participate fully in society. India now needs a National Assistive Technology Policy that creates a complete ecosystem, not just another scheme," he said.

Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President and Head-ESG, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications, Mphasis, said greater investment in accessibility and assistive technologies could unlock a significant market while driving social impact.

"India has one of the largest populations of persons with disabilities in the world, and with greater investment in accessibility and assistive technologies, we can unlock a significant and flourishing market while driving meaningful social impact," she said.

India's Potential As A Global AT Hub

Subodh Sachan, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), said India is well placed to emerge as a global hub for assistive technology innovation.

"India has the startups, research institutions, digital infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities needed to lead this sector. What is required now is a coordinated policy and investment framework that helps innovation scale and reach those who need it most," he said.