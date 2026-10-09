India to release AI regulation consultation paper within 30 days, says Vaishnaw

India is set to unveil a crucial draft consultation paper on Artificial Intelligence regulations within the next 30 days, aiming to establish a comprehensive framework for AI safety, ethical development, and industry involvement.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's government plans to release a draft consultation paper on AI regulations within 30 days, focusing on safety, a human-first approach, skilling, inclusivity, and harm restriction.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised a 'techno-legal approach' for AI regulation, with a significant role for industry in implementing these guidelines.

The government will empanel specific startups and companies to bid for AI projects in central and state departments, ensuring safe and defined AI usage.

To boost AI infrastructure, the government will guarantee GPU usage for up to five years and has floated proposals to onboard an additional 10,000 GPUs.

India is also exploring homegrown solutions for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), particularly for AI inference.

The government will release a draft consultation paper on regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) in the country within the next 30 days, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The draft regulations will encompass key aspects such as safety and security in AI, push for a human-first approach, focus on skilling and reskilling, be inclusive on all counts and ensure that the harms are restricted, Vaishnaw said during his address at the launch of the World Bank"s World Development Report 2026 on the Promise of Artificial Intelligence.

Developing a Techno-Legal Framework for AI

"That consultation paper will form the basis for the regulations on AI. We have always maintained that AI cannot be regulated by just having a law. We have to take a techno-legal approach and bring such solutions.

"A bulk of these regulations will have to be undertaken by the industry," Vaishnaw said.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology constituted the Artificial Intelligence Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG), an inter-ministerial body tasked with coordinating AI policy across key ministries, their respective departments, and sectoral regulators.

India currently lacks a unified law on AI, and most governance of AI-led tools and services falls under the Information Technology Act of 2000 or the Information Technology Rules of 2022.

Ensuring Safe AI Deployment in Government

To ensure that government departments use AI safely and within defined parameters, the government will empanel a certain number of startups and companies.

Only these companies will be permitted to bid for AI projects for government departments at the central and state levels, he said.

In addition, to ensure adequate use of the graphics processing units (GPUs), the government will guarantee usage for up to five years in phases, so bidders are assured of the commercial value of the GPUs they onboard, he said.

Boosting India's GPU Infrastructure

The government has also floated a request for proposals to onboard another 10,000 GPUs. Of these, the government will onboard 3,000 directly for its own use, while the other 7,000 will be open to bidding by different companies, the Union minister said.

"In parallel, we are looking at other options, in the sense of how we can come up with solutions that are homegrown solutions for GPUs, at least for the inference bit in AI.

"That road map looks visible to us now," Vaishnaw said.