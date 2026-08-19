Report Highlights Key Challenges For India's AI Growth

A new report from The Dialogue reveals that India's burgeoning artificial intelligence ecosystem is primarily hampered by a critical shortage of skilled talent and inadequate data standardisation, rather than concerns over market concentration.

Key Points India's AI ecosystem faces primary constraints from skilled talent shortages and lack of data standardisation, not market concentration.

A survey of 308 stakeholders identified talent availability as a significant barrier for 47.2% of respondents.

Data usability, specifically lack of standardisation, is a greater hurdle than data scarcity, cited by 63.2% of AI developers.

Only 15% of respondents found government-held datasets readily accessible, indicating a significant gap.

Open-source AI is deeply embedded in India, with 96.2% of startups and developers relying on it.

Shortage of skilled talent and a lack of data standardisation are the primary constraints facing India's artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, rather than market concentration or exclusionary conduct by big tech firms, a report by policy think tank The Dialogue said on Wednesday.

The study, titled 'Competition, Innovation, and Market Structure in India's AI Ecosystem', suggests that while the sector is in a rapid "developmental and expansionary phase", structural deficits in the talent pipeline and data usability are emerging as major concerns.

Addressing India's AI Talent Gap

According to the report, which surveyed 308 stakeholders, including startups, business users, and consumers, 47.2 per cent of respondents identified talent availability as a significant barrier to competitiveness -- ranking it jointly as the top challenge alongside customer adoption.

"Talent availability is emerging as a critical constraint on AI competitiveness. Beyond a large technology workforce, AI development requires specialised skills to build, train, deploy and scale AI systems," Bhoomika Agarwal, Senior Programme Manager at The Dialogue, said.

The Challenge of Data Standardisation

The findings further revealed that data usability is a bigger hurdle than scarcity. Approximately 63.2 per cent of AI developers cited a lack of data standardisation as their most significant challenge, far outstripping concerns over copyright (44 per cent) or data scarcity (42 per cent).

Notably, only 15 per cent of respondents felt that government-held datasets were readily accessible.

The study also highlighted the deeply embedded nature of open-source AI in India. A striking 96.2 per cent of AI startups and developers respondents reported some reliance on open-source models and tools, with 62.3 per cent reporting 'high' reliance.