India faces a staggering annual cost of Rs 6-7 trillion on energy imports, a burden exacerbated by global price surges and high dependence on oil and gas, prompting calls for citizens to reduce avoidable fuel consumption to bolster energy security.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India's annual energy import bill has surged by Rs 6-7 trillion due to high dependence on oil and gas and rising global prices.

The economic impact is widespread, affecting fuel prices, freight rates, and overall inflation across the country.

The government and oil companies have absorbed much of the price increase to shield consumers, preventing a disastrous impact on goods and supplies.

India lacks sufficient energy storage capacity, making it vulnerable to market fluctuations, unlike countries like China.

Citizens reducing avoidable fuel consumption is critical, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

India’s high dependence on oil and gas imports, coupled with surging global energy prices, are costing the country between Rs 6 trillion and Rs 7 trillion annually, said Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister (PM), on Friday.

According to Kapoor, the solution lies in citizens cutting avoidable fuel consumption.

Economic Impact of Energy Imports

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on energy security, he said the impact of this large dependence on imports is being felt across the economy, including fuel prices, freight rates and overall inflation.

"Large dependence on imports has shown that we are so vulnerable that we may be caught in a tight situation and it can be disastrous for the country.

"Just this high price of crude and natural gas is costing us at least Rs 6-7 trillion extra every year," Kapoor said.

India imported over 293 million tonne (mt) of crude oil and petroleum products last financial year (2025-26 or FY26) at a cost of over Rs 13 trillion, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data.

In the first seven months of FY27, the country spent Rs 11.4 trillion to import 161 mt crude oil and products.

Government's Role in Price Absorption

"The government has so far absorbed quite a bit of the price increase which should have been passed on to customers.

"The oil companies have very graciously absorbed a part of that increase.

"But had the increase been passed on to consumers, as has been done in most places like the US or Europe, the impact on all consumer goods and supplies would have been disastrous," Kapoor said.

Challenges in Energy Storage

He added that countries like China have been able to overcome the shock by building huge energy storage capacity but that solution has its limit as storage capacity cannot be built for 2-3 years.

"Storage can be built at best for 90 days or a little more but that also helps because if even a part of your requirement comes from what you stored, you at least know when to buy or play with the market.

"We are like a person who goes every day to the market to buy his ration and comes back and eats it.

"This is because we have very little storage," Kapoor said.

He added that given the huge energy consumption, strategies like diversification of oil supplies, looking for alternative sources and entering into long-term contracts, too, have limited gains.

Call for Citizen Action and Policy Intervention

Kapoor said it is more important that citizens cut avoidable consumption, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call.

Modi had recently urged citizens to cut fuel, gold, and foreign-linked consumption to conserve foreign exchange reserves and ease import pressures amid the West Asia and Strait of Hormuz crisis.

"Citizens can do that. What we have seen is that initially when the PM gave the call, there was a bit of a reduction but the economy is growing," Kapoor added.

He said the last few months witnessed more-than-normal increase in energy consumption due to economic growth. Kapoor added that the country needs dedicated policy intervention to ramp up the pace of shift towards electric trucks, a cost-economical mode of transport.