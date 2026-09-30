India aims for 374 mt foodgrain production in 2026-27 despite El Niño threat

India's government has set a challenging foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year, navigating the intensifying El Niño phenomenon and drought concerns across key agricultural states.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India has set a foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes (mt) for the 2026-27 crop year, a slight decrease from the 2025-26 actual production but higher than its target.

The rabi foodgrain production target for 2026-27 is 177.72 mt, exceeding the actual output of 174.51 mt in the previous year, with wheat being the primary rabi crop.

The kharif foodgrain production target for 2026-27 is set at 196.21 mt, significantly higher than the 174.14 mt actual output of the previous season.

Concerns persist over drought conditions in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, with central assessment teams dispatched to affected states.

The government is adjusting cropping patterns to favour less water-intensive crops like pulses and oilseeds in drought-prone areas to mitigate the impact of adverse conditions.

With El Niño threatening to intensify in the next few months, the Centre has set a foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes (mt) for the 2026-27 crop year, 2.63 mt lower than actual production in 2025-26, amid concerns over drought conditions in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. The crop year runs from July to June.

"Against the target of 362.60 mt, actual production reached 376.56 mt during 2025-26.

"In view of the situation created by El Niño, the production target has been fixed at 373.93 mt for 2026-27, which includes the rabi production target of 177.72 mt," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters during the two-day National Conference for Rabi Campaign.

Government's Strategy Amidst Challenges

He said the government had set the target based on feedback from states and ground-level assessments, but assured that there would be no major fall in kharif foodgrain production in 2026-27 despite concerns over El Niño, drought and floods in parts of the country.

The rabi foodgrain production target for 2026-27 has been set at 177.72 mt, higher than the actual output of 174.51 mt.

Wheat is the main rabi crop. Even the total production target of 2026-27 season is higher than the target set for 2025-26 which was 362.60 mt.

Some reports showed that few months back, Centre had hinted at lowering the production target for 2026-27.

Chouhan said although kharif acreage had declined for some crops, the overall sown area remained broadly comparable with last year.

Addressing Rainfall Deficit and Crop Adjustments

The rainfall deficit currently stands at around 12 per cent. A situation is generally considered a drought when the shortfall exceeds 20 per cent over the relevant period, he said.

"I do not believe that production will be significantly impacted by this level of deficit," he said, adding that final production estimates would be released shortly.

The kharif foodgrain production target has been set at 196.21 mt for 2026-27, higher than the actual output of 174.14 mt in the previous season.

The steepest decline in acreage has been in paddy, with the area under cultivation down by about 1.63 million hectares.

Maize, soybean and cotton have also recorded declines. Acreage has risen under urad, bajra, jowar, sesame, sunflower, moong and tur.

"We have set targets by taking into account factors such as water availability and soil moisture, and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions.

"Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low; instead, we intend to cultivate crops like pulses and oilseeds in those regions.

"These targets have been determined with these considerations in mind," he said.

State-Level Drought Concerns and Central Response

"The information received so far indicates concerns in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Rayalaseema and adjoining areas, parts of Telangana, and parts of Rajasthan.

"Detailed reports from the states are awaited," Chouhan said.

Karnataka has requested a central team, which is scheduled to visit the state on October 3.

The Maharashtra chief minister has also requested a central assessment team, and a team will be sent there as well.

Chouhan said he would personally visit the affected states and remain in constant contact with their governments.

"The immediate objective is to ensure that agricultural fields do not remain fallow," he said.