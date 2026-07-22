First Biotech Startups Receive Funding Under India's Rs 1 Trillion R&D Fund

India's ambitious Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has announced its first cohort of biotechnology startups, including Fermbox Bio and Sea6 Energy, set to receive significant funding to propel indigenous innovation and reduce import dependence in strategic sectors.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points BIRAC has selected 7-8 biotech startups as the first cohort to receive funding from the government's Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

Notable startups selected include Fermbox Bio, Revelations Biotech, 4baseCare, Sea6 Energy, and Telluris Biotech, with an average investment of Rs 25 crore per startup.

Fermbox Bio will establish a large-scale precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility to produce 'made-in-India' cellulosic enzymes and active dried distiller's yeast.

Sea6 Energy will scale up seaweed feedstock production, while Revelations Biotech will focus on synthetic biology for large-scale production of vitamin MK-7.

The RDI Fund, with an initial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore to BIRAC, aims to back commercially viable research in strategic sectors and finances up to 50 per cent of assessed project costs.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has selected seven to eight biotechnology startups as the first cohort to receive funding under the government’s Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The selected startups include Fermbox Bio, Revelations Biotech, 4baseCare, Sea6 Energy and Telluris Biotech, the sources said. The average investment under the RDI Fund, a sources said, is expected to be about Rs 25 crore per startup.

Selection Process and Initial Allocations

BIRAC received nearly 200 applications from biotech startups after inviting proposals in February. It has so far screened around 25 per cent of the applications — about 50 proposals — and selected nearly eight companies, according to a person involved in the evaluation process.

An official announcement in this regard is expected in the coming weeks. BIRAC did not respond to an email query sent by this newspaper.

BIRAC, along with the Technology Development Board (TDB), is one of two second-level fund managers under the RDI Fund, which was launched last year to back commercially viable research in strategic sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, space and energy transition.

BIRAC is set to receive an initial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore from the Special Purpose Fund under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to back eligible biotech projects.

Key Projects and Impact

While term sheets have been signed with all the selected startups, agreements with Fermbox Bio, Revelations Biotech and Sea6 Energy alone are collectively valued at Rs 450 crore, the sources said.

Bengaluru-based Fermbox Bio, they said, has been selected to set up a large-scale precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with 400 kilolitres of fermenter capacity.

The project aims to produce “made-in-India” cellulosic enzymes for second-generation ethanol and active dried distiller’s yeast for first-generation ethanol, strengthening the domestic biofuels ecosystem while reducing import dependence.

Sea6 Energy, also based in Bengaluru, is set use the funding to scale up seaweed feedstock production, while Hyderabad-based Revelations Biotech will undertake a synthetic biology-led project focused on the metabolic engineering of Bacillus subtilis for large-scale production of vitamin MK-7, said the people in the know.

The Mega Fund's Vision

In FY27 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 20,000 crore to the RDI fund, matching last year’s allocation.

TDB, which has also been allocated an initial Rs 2,000 crore under the fund, announced the first five deeptech startups selected for RDI support in May this year.

The RDI Fund finances up to 50 per cent of the assessed project cost, with the balance to be met by the project proponent through internal resources or commercial financing.

Eligible applicants must be headquartered in India, have majority domestic ownership and undertake projects with Technology Readiness Level 4 or above, targeting technologies that have moved beyond the proof-of-concept stage.