Indian Equities End Flat as Elevated Crude, US Fed Decision Weigh

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, concluded a volatile trading day largely unchanged, grappling with persistently high crude oil prices, significant selling in key bank stocks, and a cautious outlook ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended Tuesday's volatile session largely unchanged.

Elevated crude oil prices and investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision were key factors influencing market sentiment.

Major laggards included blue-chip bank stocks like State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling Rs 1,462.49 crore on Monday.

Despite global cues, profit booking impacted IT and private banks, while pharma, autos, PSU banks, and realty sectors saw gains.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended largely unchanged in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday amid persistently elevated crude oil prices, selling in blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 8.08 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 73,598.67.

During the day, it hit a high of 73,762.98 and a low of 73,179.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 3.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 22,749.75.

Market Movers and Shakers

From the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti and Power Grid were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.03 per cent to USD 115.8 per barrel.

Expert Analysis and FII Activity

"Indian equities ended flat amid a volatile session, as elevated crude prices and caution ahead of the US Fed policy decision overshadowed supportive global cues. Profit booking dragged IT and private banks, while pharma, autos, PSU banks and realty gained, with resilient broader-market participation pointing to selective domestic risk appetite," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,462.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's 225 index ended significantly higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.