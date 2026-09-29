Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall as Crude Oil Prices Surge, Foreign Funds Exit

Indian equity markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a sharp decline in early trade, primarily influenced by surging crude oil prices amidst West Asia uncertainty and significant outflows from foreign institutional investors.

https://www.rediff.com/business/report/why-tata-sons-ipo-may-get-lower-valuation/20260926.htm

Key Points Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell significantly in early trade, with the Sensex dropping over 500 points and Nifty over 150 points.

Elevated crude oil prices, particularly Brent crude trading higher at $107.1 per barrel, are a major factor impacting market sentiment.

Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, amounting to Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, further contributed to the market decline.

Uncertainty surrounding the West Asia situation and the US-Iran conflict is keeping concerns over potential oil supply disruptions high.

Major laggards among Sensex firms included Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices due to uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 503 points to 72,260.09 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 151 points to 22,626.50.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports were the winners.

Crude Oil and Geopolitical Concerns

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.74 per cent higher at $107.1 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict weigh on market sentiment.

"US President Donald Trump said the US would win the conflict 'very soon', while officials are communicating with mediators seeking to end the conflict.

"However, significant uncertainty remains around the negotiations, keeping concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz elevated," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Fund Outflows and Global Market Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally higher.

US markets ended lower on Monday.