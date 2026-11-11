Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% as FIIs, Q2 results fuel market rally

Indian stock markets continued their upward trajectory, with the Sensex and Nifty surging nearly 1% on Wednesday, buoyed by strong foreign institutional investor inflows, encouraging Q2 corporate earnings, and favourable crude oil price trends.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex rallied 772.75 points (0.95%) to 81,879.40, while the NSE Nifty gained 210.40 points (0.84%) to 25,255.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were significant buyers, injecting Rs 7,212.22 crore into equities.

Better-than-expected Q2 corporate earnings contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Sustained moderation in crude oil prices, with Brent crude at $92.94 per barrel, provided further support.

The Indian rupee remained firm, benefiting from softer crude prices and improved external-sector conditions.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the second day on Wednesday, aided by foreign fund inflows, better-than-expected Q2 results and a sustained moderation in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 81,879.40.

During the day, it jumped 1,413.75 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 82,520.40.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed 210.40 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 25,255.05.

Top Performers and Laggards

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 5.25 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 4.37 per cent, Trent 3.02 per cent, Tata Steel 2.22 per cent, ITC 2.15 per cent and Axis Bank 2.14 per cent.

Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were among the laggards from the pack.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.58 per cent to $92.94 per barrel.

Market Sentiment and Contributing Factors

"Indian benchmark indices closed higher, extending their winning streak to a ninth consecutive regular trading session, excluding the Muhurat trading session, which ended marginally lower.

"Despite surrendering a portion of their opening gap-up gains, the indices managed to sustain their positive momentum.

"WTI crude prices remained subdued in the $86â€“87 per barrel range, offering continued support to domestic market sentiment.

"The Indian rupee also held firm, drawing support from softer crude prices and improving external-sector conditions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The broader market uptrend remains underpinned by a favourable mix of sustained FII inflows, lower crude oil prices, a resilient rupee and encouraging corporate earnings, he said.

Together, these factors have strengthened investor confidence and provided further impetus to the ongoing rally, Ponmudi added.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.