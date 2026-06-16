Markets rally for 3rd day on US-Iran peace deal, crude oil softens

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, extended their winning streak for a third day, buoyed by a positive global sentiment and softening crude oil prices following a significant peace deal between the US and Iran.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded their third consecutive day of gains, propelled by global optimism.

A peace deal between the US and Iran, expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, led to a 2 per cent drop in Brent crude prices.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers, injecting Rs 200.05 crore into Indian equities.

IT, realty, FMCG, and oil & gas sectors saw notable gains, contributing to a broad-based rally.

The US-Iran agreement is slated for a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, mediated by Pakistan.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, propelled by a positive trend in global markets and softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 76,846.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. During the day, it jumped 148.7 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,002.60.

Market Drivers and Performance

Foreign investors turning net buyers in Indian equities also boosted the sentiment, according to experts.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were the biggest winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2 per cent lower at $81.45 per barrel.

"Domestic equity markets continued their recovery momentum, buoyed by growing optimism around a de-escalation in USâ€“Iran tensions and softening crude oil prices. The rally was broad-based, with notable gains in IT, realty, FMCG, and oil & gas sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Trends and Investor Activity

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.07 per cent, S&P 500 surged 1.65 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.92 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 200.05 crore on net basis, according to exchange data.

US-Iran Deal Details

The US and Iran reached an agreement on Sunday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move expected to facilitate the resumption of oil and natural gas shipments through one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

Details of the agreement have not been made public.

Iran has indicated implementation will begin only after a formal signing ceremony, which Pakistan, a key mediator in the negotiations, said is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.