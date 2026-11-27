Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant downturn, snapping a two-day rally as profit booking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank, coupled with rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, led to a substantial market correction.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamnani/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex plummeted 989.33 points (1.17%) to settle at 83,339.26, while the NSE Nifty declined 277.30 points (1.07%) to 25,607.20.

Major laggards included HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank.

Rising Brent crude oil prices, which climbed 0.76% to $97.22 per barrel, contributed to market concerns.

Profit booking in index heavyweights was triggered by higher crude prices, a weaker rupee, and rising domestic bond yields.

Renewed Middle East tensions are pushing Brent crude higher, raising concerns over supply and domestic inflation.

Benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day rally on Friday, with the Sensex tumbling 989 points and the Nifty falling to 25,607, amid profit-taking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank along with rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 83,339.26. During the day, it lost 1,120.26 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 83,208.33.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to end at 25,607.20.

Market Movers and Shakers

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Trent were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.76 per cent to $97.22 per barrel.

Expert Analysis on Market Downturn

"Indian equities took a breather after a strong four-week rally, as higher crude prices, a weaker rupee and rising domestic bond yields prompted profit booking in index heavyweights.

"Renewed Middle East tensions pushed Brent higher, raising concerns over supply and domestic inflation.

"At the same time, a revival in Asian AI stocks could divert some flows away from India, which had benefited from its relatively domestic-oriented growth profile amid crowded global AI trades," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Autos and IT were the key laggards, with IT surrendering part of its recent gains, Nair added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea"s Kospi jumped 4.34 per cent, Shanghai"s SSE Composite index rallied 3.73 per cent, Japan"s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.11 per cent and Hong Kong"s Hang Seng index was up 2.11 per cent.