Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Up On Gains in IT Stocks, HDFC Bank

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced an early surge in trade, propelled by strong performances from key IT stocks and HDFC Bank, signalling positive market sentiment.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher, driven by robust buying in the IT sector and HDFC Bank.

Major IT firms including HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Infosys recorded significant jumps in early trade.

Clarity on the choice of HDFC Bank's MD and CEO is seen as a positive factor influencing the benchmark index.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded higher, while Asian markets showed mixed trends with South Korea and Japan up, and Shanghai and Hong Kong down.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 930.90 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a strong rally in IT stocks and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 233.66 points to 75,022.37 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 63.85 points to 23,462.30.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped 6.5 per cent, Tech Mahindra climbed 5.6 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services surged 5.10 per cent and Infosys edged higher by 4.83 per cent.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were also among the winners.

Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Titan were among the laggards.

Expert Insights

"A positive for the Indian market is that there is clarity emerging on the choice of HDFC Bank MD and CEO. A quick acceptance of the name of the successor by the RBI can influence the benchmark index significantly," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.30 per cent higher at $107 per barrel.

How Global Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 930.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.