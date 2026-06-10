Stock markets today: Sensex, Nifty climb on buying in blue-chips

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw early gains, propelled by robust buying in blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, further bolstered by a significant drop in crude oil prices.

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Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded gains in early trade, supported by buying interest in major blue-chip companies.

Key performers included Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Trent, and ICICI Bank.

Cooling Brent crude oil prices, trading around USD 91.90 per barrel, are seen as a significant positive for the Indian market, easing inflation and current account concerns.

Despite an escalation in the West Asia conflict, market analysts believe the impact will be largely ignored, with crude prices remaining below the USD 93 level.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading equities worth Rs 4,566.03 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and cooling crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 303.73 points to 74,222.49 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 85.40 points to 23,327.50.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Trent and ICICI Bank were among the biggest winners.

Tata Steel, Eternal Ltd, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Crude Oil and Global Market Trends

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 91.90 per barrel.

"The market is likely to largely ignore the escalation of the conflict in West Asia as a one off. The softness in crude price indicates that. Despite the escalation, Brent crude continues to trade below USD 93 level," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

A significant trend in global markets is the fatigue that is creeping in AI trade, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

How crude prices impacted Indian Markets

"For Indian markets, a key positive is the cooling in crude oil prices.

"Brent crude has slipped below recent highs, easing some pressure on India's inflation outlook and current account concerns," Hariprasad K, Research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,566.03 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.