Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Surge; IT Stocks, HDFC Bank Lead Rally

Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rebound in early trade, with the Sensex jumping 726 points and the Nifty climbing over 200 points, propelled by robust performances from IT stocks, HDFC Bank, and fresh foreign institutional investor inflows.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today The BSE Sensex surged 726.13 points to 77,471.26, while the NSE Nifty climbed 203.50 points to 24,189.05 in early trade.

Major gainers included Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers, injecting Rs 755.33 crore into equities on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded 4.29 per cent higher at USD 87.70 per barrel.

Asian markets showed mixed trends, with South Korea's KOSPI tanking, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday led by IT stocks, HDFC Bank and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 726.13 points to 77,471.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.50 points to 24,189.05.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the major gainers.

InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI tanked 7.85 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were also trading lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday. They bought equities worth Rs 755.33 crore in the previous trade, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 4.29 per cent higher at $87.70 per barrel.