Indian stock markets staged a robust comeback, with the Sensex soaring nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,500 mark for the first time in nine months, fuelled by strong foreign fund inflows and a decline in commodity prices.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex surged 989.94 points (1.21%) to close at a nine-month high of 83,021.75.

The Nifty climbed 286.35 points (1.14%) to end at a nine-month high of 25,514.30.

The rally was primarily led by strong performance in auto, bank, and FMCG stocks.

Sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows and easing commodity prices contributed significantly to the market's recovery.

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the top Sensex gainers.

Stock markets bounced back sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty settling above 25,500 for the first time in nine months, led by a sharp rally in auto, bank and FMCG stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows, and easing commodity prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at a nine-month high of 83,021.75.

During the day, it surged 1,012.06 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 83,043.87.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30, a nine-month high.

Sectoral Performance and Top Gainers

From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki surged 7.58 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 4.78 per cent, Axis Bank 4.38 per cent, Hindustan Unilever 4.22 per cent, Bharat Electronics 2.12 per cent and State Bank of India 2.11 per cent.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and InterGlobe Aviation were the laggards.

"Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude.

"Record foreign inflows in November boosted market liquidity, while lower crude prices eased concerns over future inflation and external balances.

"Autos led the rally as falling copper and aluminium prices improved the margin outlook, while consumption and banking stocks also advanced, with banking indices reaching record highs," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Broader markets also advanced as the BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.74 per cent and MidCap Select index was up 0.46 per cent.

Global Market Trends and FII Activity

Among BSE sectoral indices, Auto jumped 3.98 per cent, PSU Bank 2.43 per cent, Consumer Durables 2.28 per cent, Consumer Discretionary 2.26 per cent, Bankex 1.80 per cent, Capital Goods 1.77 per cent Power 1.74 per cent and Top 10 Banks 1.65 per cent.

IT, Telecommunication and Focused IT were the laggards.

A total of 2,410 stocks advanced, while 1,982 declined and 238 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.61 per cent at USD 92.51 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.