Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump on Gains in Asian Markets

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant rebound in early trade, with the Sensex jumping over 530 points and the Nifty advancing, tracking a robust rally across Asian markets after four consecutive days of decline.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today The BSE Sensex surged 531.88 points (0.70 per cent) to 76,684.74, while the NSE Nifty advanced 78.25 points (0.33 per cent) to 23,951.70 in early trade.

Major gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Titan, and HDFC Bank, while Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

The rebound was supported by a broad rally across Asian markets, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.11 per cent.

US markets closed over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, setting a positive tone for global equities.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in Asian markets after four days of sharp decline.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 531.88 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 76,684.74 in the morning trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 78.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,951.70.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Trent, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Titan, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, Eternal, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

The rebound in domestic equities came amid a broad-based rally across Asian markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded 0.35 per cent higher.

US markets had ended more than 1 per cent higher in overnight deals on Thursday, setting a positive tone for Asian equities.

However, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.48 per cent to USD 95.98 per barrel.

FII and DII Activity

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore, according to exchange data.