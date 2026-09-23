Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound on Easing Crude Prices

Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a rebound in early trade, buoyed by easing crude oil prices, even as sustained selling by Foreign Institutional Investors continues to pose a challenge for domestic equities.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded in early trade, with the Sensex climbing 283.66 points and the Nifty up 85.55 points.

Easing Brent crude oil prices, trading at $98.29 per barrel, provided some relief to the Indian market, mitigating concerns over inflation and external balances.

Despite the rebound, persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who offloaded equities worth Rs 3,809.99 crore on Tuesday, remains a significant headwind.

Global market cues were mixed, with US markets ending on a mixed note and some Asian markets trading lower, offering little clear conviction for Indian equities.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices although foreign investor selling remained a key headwind for domestic equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 283.66 points to 74,812.74 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 85.55 points to 23,414.55.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints were among the winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"The moderation in crude prices offers some relief on the broader macroeconomic front, particularly for India given its dependence on imported energy.

"However, continued foreign investor selling remains a key headwind for domestic equities, particularly as uncertainty over the Middle East continues to weigh on global risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

"Overnight global cues offer little conviction. Wall Street ended mixed, with technology stocks supporting the Nasdaq while the Dow closed lower. Brent crude has recovered to around $99 a barrel after briefly slipping below $98.

"The retreat in crude prices has eased some pressure on India's inflation and external balances, but that relief remains vulnerable to renewed geopolitical escalation," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Asian and US Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi quoted in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,809.99 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.97 per cent lower at $98.29 per barrel.