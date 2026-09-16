Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound in Early Trade, Fed Decision Looms

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced an early rebound today, driven by value buying after previous session losses, as investors keenly await the US Federal Reserve's crucial policy decision amidst persistent concerns over elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded in early trade following sharp losses in the previous session, driven by value buying.

The rally was capped by elevated crude oil prices, caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, and continued foreign fund outflows.

The Federal Reserve's policy decision, particularly its guidance on future tightening, is expected to be a key market trigger.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, indicating continued selling pressure.

Brent crude hovered near $108 a barrel, and elevated global bond yields are expected to keep market recovery fragile.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday on value buying after falling sharply in the previous session.

Although, elevated oil prices, caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and foreign fund outflows capped the rally in the markets.

Market Performance and Key Movers

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 244.02 points to 74,293.25 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.20 points to 23,201.85.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, ITC and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Eternal were among the laggards.

How Global Markets Fared

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.63 per cent lower at $108.1 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

Recovery in the market may remain fragile as Brent crude hovers near $108 a barrel and elevated global bond yields continue to weigh on risk appetite, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

"The Federal Reserve's policy decision tonight will be the key market trigger. Although a quarter-point rate increase is widely expected, the market's direction will depend largely on the Fed's guidance on the outlook for further tightening.

"Hawkish commentary could strengthen the dollar and place additional pressure on global equities, the rupee and foreign flows, while balanced guidance may support a relief rally," Radhakrishnan added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.