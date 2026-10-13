Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound; HCL Tech, HDFC Bank Drive Early Gains

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant rebound in early trade, primarily propelled by robust performances from IT giants like HCL Tech and banking heavyweight HDFC Bank.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade, with the Sensex climbing 305 points and the Nifty up 93.40 points.

HCL Tech shares jumped nearly 5 per cent after reporting a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter, boosted by AI operations and lower tax.

Other major gainers included Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Trent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined, while most Asian and US markets ended lower, contrasting with the Indian market's rebound.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on the preceding Monday.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid a rally in blue-chip HDFC Bank and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305 points to 72,224.15 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 93.40 points to 22,458.50.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped nearly 5 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Trent were also among the winners.

NTPC, Power Grid, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded sharply lower. Japan's 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index also quoted lower.

US markets ended mostly lower on Monday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.08 per cent to $105.5 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.