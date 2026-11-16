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Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Gain on FII Inflows, Lower Crude

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik November 16, 2026 11:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant early rally, propelled by robust foreign institutional investor inflows and a notable decline in global crude oil prices, signalling a positive sentiment for investors.

Stock brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today

  • Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty saw a strong rebound in early trade, gaining over 400 and 100 points respectively.
  • Sustained foreign fund inflows, with FIIs buying Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday and Rs 84,290 crore in the first half of November, are a primary driver.
  • Lower crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 95 per barrel, also contributed to the positive market sentiment.
  • Experts believe India's market outperformance, with 9.4 per cent returns in the last month, is likely to continue due to FII momentum and strong earnings growth.
  • Major winners included Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India.
 

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC and InterGlobe Aviation were among the laggards.

Impact of Foreign Fund Inflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in Rs 84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.88 per cent lower at USD 95 per barrel.

Expert Outlook on Indian Market Performance

"The sustained aggressive buying by FIIs has dramatically transformed the sentiments and mood in the Indian market. In the last one month India is the best performing large market with returns of 9.4 per cent eclipsing other large markets like the US, Japan and South Korea which delivered negative returns.

"This outperformance of the Indian market is likely to continue supported by more FII inflows which will chase the momentum in the Indian market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

It is important to note that the capital inflows have the fundamental support from earnings growth which have come much better-than-expected, he added.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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NiftyState Bank of IndiaLower CrudeKotak Mahindra BankBharti Airtel

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