Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound as Crude Prices Ease

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, have rebounded in early trade, buoyed by a significant drop in crude oil prices and a positive shift in investor sentiment, signalling a potential easing of macro headwinds for the Indian economy.

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Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw a rebound in early trade after a sharp fall in the previous session.

The recovery is primarily attributed to softening crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading 1.02 per cent lower at $76.29 per barrel.

Buying interest in blue-chip stocks, including Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and Infosys, contributed to the market's upward movement.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Tuesday, indicating a potential tapering off of selling pressure.

A senior US official indicated that the United States and India are close to finalising a bilateral trade deal, which could further boost market sentiment.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, following softening crude oil prices and buying in blue-chips.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.63 points to 76,388.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.75 points to 23,878.85.

Movers and Shakers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Trent, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners.

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.02 per cent lower at $76.29 per barrel.

"The crash in Brent crude to below $77 has removed the macro headwinds for India. Rupee has stabilised. FII selling appears to have tapered off. This is positive for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

India-US Trade Deal and International Markets

A senior US official has said, the United States and India are "very, very close" to concluding a historic bilateral trade deal that will open the 1.4 billion-strong Indian market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower.

US markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.21 per cent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.44 per cent.