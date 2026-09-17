Indian Equities Close Flat as US Fed Rate Hike Weighs; NSE IPO Subscribed 39% on Day 1

Indian stock markets remained largely unchanged on Thursday, navigating investor caution triggered by the US Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike and its hawkish outlook, even as the National Stock Exchange's highly anticipated initial public offering commenced with significant early interest.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed nearly flat on Thursday due to caution following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and signals of further tightening.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 21.86 points (0.03%) to 74,314.59, while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed marginally up 53 points (0.23%) at 23,270.60.

Weakness in private-sector banks and IT stocks limited broader market recovery, despite selective buying in other sectors.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling Rs 2,032.61 crore worth of shares on Wednesday.

The National Stock Exchange of India's (NSE) Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription and was 39 per cent subscribed on its first day.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly flat on Thursday as caution prevailed after the US Federal Reserve increased its interest rates and indicated further tightening in monetary policy.

Giving up intraday gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 21.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,314.59.

During the day, it climbed 341.11 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 74,677.56.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed up 53 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 23,270.60.

Market Performance and Sectoral Trends

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Maruti and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"Indian equities ended mixed on Thursday after a range-bound session.

"The Nifty edged up to 23,270, while the Sensex slipped marginally to 74,314 and Bank Nifty declined to 56,055.

"Selective buying supported the Nifty, but weakness in private-sector banks and IT stocks limited the broader recovery," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm.

Impact of US Federal Reserve's Decision

Market sentiment remained cautious after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points and signalled that another increase could follow this year.

"As the decision was largely anticipated, it failed to trigger a major sell-off. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield was near 5 per cent and continued foreign selling capped domestic gains," Radhakrishnan added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.61 per cent to $104.1 per barrel.

NSE IPO and Global Market Overview

The mega Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) opened for subscription on Thursday, with the issue getting subscribed 39 per cent so far on the first day of bidding.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,032.61 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.